Big second half lifts No. 13 Kentucky Women’s Basketball past North Alabama

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Dre’una Edwards tied her career-high with 27 points as the 13th-ranked Kentucky women’s basketball team used a big second half to beat North Alabama 98-56 on Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum.

Kentucky outscored North Alabama 63-25 in the second 20 minutes to blow open a close game.All-American Rhyne Howard had 20 points, ten rebounds, three steals, and three blocks, recording the 18th double-double of her UK career. Senior Robyn Benton added 14 points and five rebounds, while freshman Jada Walker reached double figures for the first time in her career with 13 points.

Kentucky (2-0) hit 40 of 78 (51.3 percent) from the floor in the game, including six of 17 (35.3 percent) from behind the arc. UK continues to struggle at the free-throw line, hitting just 12 of 21 (57.1 percent) from the charity stripe. The Cats forced 21 Lions turnovers and turned those into 27 points. Kentucky also dominated the boards, grabbing 50 rebounds to just 27 for North Alabama. The Cats also held considerable advantages in second-chance points (30-4), bench points (28-8), and points in the paint (58-22).

Kentucky returns to action on Sunday, facing eighth-ranked Indiana in Bloomington. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. ET, and the game can be seen on ESPN.