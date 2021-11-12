Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Wintertime Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rain is quickly increasing from southwest to northeast as cold air crashes into the region. This means a few flakes could fly later tonight in parts of the region and there’s another chance for some flakes Sunday and Monday.

Let’s get into how things play out:

A few showers are increasing through this evening and this is ahead of a push of cold air. As the cold catches up, a few flakes may fly across parts of central and eastern Kentucky tonight and early Saturday.

Saturday is a cold day with temps 40-45 west and south and mainly upper 30s in the north. Wind chills will be much lower and a flurry could still fly.

A clipper rolls into the Ohio Valley Sunday and brings a swath of light rain and light snow with it. The best chance for a band of actual light snow will be across northern Kentucky and there’s a chance for a rooftop coating for some.

As that system moves to our east, northwest winds could stir up some flurries or a snow shower across the eastern half of the state Sunday night and Monday.

Monday is a cold and windy day with temps ranging from the upper 30s to middle 40s across the state. Wind chills will be much colder.

Temps bounce .back to normal for a few days behind this, but another system looks to dive in here by late Wednesday and Thursday as cold air tries to catch the back edge of a rain shield.

