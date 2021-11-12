Christian Appalachian Project names 2021 Champions of Appalachia

(WYMT) - Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) officials have named its 2021 Champions of Appalachia.

The award recognizes individuals and organizations that had a positive, long-term impact on the lives of people in the region.

Eula Hall Health Center, Big Sandy Health Care Inc. and MEI Total Elevator Solutions were selected for this year’s award.

We are proud to honor these Champions of Appalachia and shine the spotlight on the great work they are doing to transform the lives of people in need,” said Guy Adams, CAP’s president/CEO. “Christian Appalachian Project recognizes that it takes many different organizations to do this good work. The Champions of Appalachia Award celebrates the great philanthropic endeavors of our honorees.”

Eula Hall was an Appalachian woman with an eighth-grade education. She witnessed needless suffering and preventable death as a child and grew up with the firm belief that no one should be without basic health care. In 1973, Hall founded a clinic to serve her neighbors.

The clinic was originally called Mud Creek Clinic, but it became part of the non-profit Big Sandy Health Care Inc. in the late 1970s to provide more services and serve more people.

CAP’s other champion is MEI Total Elevator Solutions in Mankato, Minnesota. Founder John Romnes heard about CAP’s work when he was developing a vision to build compassion and generosity in the company.

Since 2019, 46 of MEI’s 300 employees have served on a mission trip to Eastern Kentucky. The company now sends teams twice per year to serve with CAP’s Housing Program to mitigate the presence of substandard housing in many Appalachian communities.

“Our founder has a heart for giving back and that has become a part of MEI,” said Nick Rehder, engineering manager for MEI, who accepted the award on the company’s behalf while on a service trip with CAP. “Thank you so much for this award. We appreciate what CAP is doing and that you make it easy for us to be a part.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.