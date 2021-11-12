Crash blocks part of Nicholasville Road during morning rush
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A crash blocked part of Nicholasville Road in Lexington early Friday morning.
WKYT’s photographer says two vehicles appear to be involved. A truck hit a telephone.
Crews from Kentucky Utilities are on the scene.
As of 7:30 a.m. two inbound lanes are blocked near the intersection with Arcadia Park near Baptist Health.
