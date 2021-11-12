Advertisement

Crash blocks part of Nicholasville Road during morning rush

Crews from Kentucky Utilities are on the scene.
Crews from Kentucky Utilities are on the scene.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A crash blocked part of Nicholasville Road in Lexington early Friday morning.

WKYT’s photographer says two vehicles appear to be involved. A truck hit a telephone.

Crews from Kentucky Utilities are on the scene.

As of 7:30 a.m. two inbound lanes are blocked near the intersection with Arcadia Park near Baptist Health.

