Crash blocks part of Nicholasville Road during morning rush

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A crash blocked part of Nicholasville Road in Lexington early Friday morning.

WKYT’s photographer says two vehicles appear to be involved. A truck hit a telephone.

Crews from Kentucky Utilities are on the scene.

As of 7:30 a.m. two inbound lanes are blocked near the intersection with Arcadia Park near Baptist Health.

