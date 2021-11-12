Advertisement

Jessamine Co. Sheriff’s Office marks 20 years since deputies killed in the line duty

Saturday marks 20 years since Jessamine County deputies Captain Chuck Morgan and Deputy Billy...
Saturday marks 20 years since Jessamine County deputies Captain Chuck Morgan and Deputy Billy Walls were shot and killed in the line of duty.(Jessamine Co. Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)
By Victor Puente
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday marks 20 years since Jessamine County deputies Captain Chuck Morgan and Deputy Billy Walls were shot and killed in the line of duty.

On November 13, 2001, while they were serving an arrest warrant, three deputies were shot in the line of duty on River Road. Deputy Sammy Brown was the only survivor.

Following the shooting, the sheriff’s office created a special operations team to help with serving high-risk warrants.

Thursday, the sheriff’s office remembered the fallen deputies. Deputies ran from the site of that shooting, wearing steel plates, all the way back to the sheriff’s office. A distance of more than 10 miles.

They’ve also laid a wreath at the memorial at the sheriff’s office.

Deputies tell us, even though many of the people working here now didn’t serve with those two men, they are never forgotten.

“Whether they know them or not, they are still our brothers. We’re never going to forget them. And prayers for their families and even Depute Sammy Brown his family too, as well,” said Chief Deputy Gerald Wheeler.

They will also be laying wreaths at the graves of those two men.

The suspect, who police say shot those deputies, was also killed during that shootout.

