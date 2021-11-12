Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Chill begins to settle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here we are on the other side of a cold front! Temperatures are way down and will remain at that level through the weekend.

The major cold front has passed through the region and we are sitting here with the cooler air. Another shot of colder air will arrive on Saturday. At that point, your daytime highs should be stuck in the upper 30s to low 40s. You might even see a few snowflakes mix in for the early morning hours.

Expect another shot of wintry precipitation on Sunday night/Monday morning. Those high elevations of eastern Kentucky could see more than just a few flakes. In those areas, we might see full-blown snow showers.

Take care of each other!

