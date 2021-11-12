Kentucky Newsmakers 11/14: Dr. Aaron Thompson; Terry Brooks from Kentucky Youth Advocates

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education - Dr. Aaron Thompson and Terry Brooks from Kentucky Youth Advocates.

We all know the challenges we face with workforce issues and getting Kentuckians qualified for all the job openings.

The man who oversees the state’s colleges and universities, Dr. Aaron Thompson, joins us to talk about how higher education is stretching to meet the needs and remove barriers.

They’re part of a special emphasis right now called ‘Go-vember.’

Did you know Kentucky students leave an estimated $40 million in financial aid on the table every year?

Dr. Thompson has his own inspiring story of how college lifted him from ‘Appalachian’ poverty and set him on a path to become a professor and college administrator, as well as an in-demand speaker and, now, to overseeing higher education in Kentucky.

Terry Brooks, with Kentucky Youth Advocates, also joins us to talk about the organization’s latest ‘Kids Count’ data that looks at how children in our state are doing in terms of equal opportunities and access to the tools to let them thrive.

