Advertisement

Ky. doctor warns COVID-19 cases could rise again if more people don’t get vaccinated

Kentucky is seeing a plateau in COVID-19 cases, but doctors say that could change if more...
Kentucky is seeing a plateau in COVID-19 cases, but doctors say that could change if more people are not vaccinated.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is seeing a plateau in COVID-19 cases, but doctors say that could change if more people are not vaccinated.

RELATED: COVID-19 hot spots offer sign of what could be ahead for US

Earlier this week, the state passed a grim milestone of more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths. Governor Andy Beshear said cases are not dropping as fast as they were just a few weeks ago.

Baptist Health Dr. James Borders, also president of the Lexington Medical Society, says the new trend stems from not enough people getting vaccinated. Although the delta variant is still responsible for nearly all new COVID-19 cases, Borders says that could soon change.

“We have to remember that, as long as there are significant numbers of people that are walking around that are not vaccinated, the virus still has the opportunity to mutate.” Dr. Borders said.

He’s urging people to get vaccinated, if they haven’t already, and to get a booster shot if they have. With the holidays coming up, he says it’s important to protect yourself and others from getting sick.

“Be careful, with hand washing and do not touch your face with unwashed hands,” Dr. Borders said.

Doctors say, if you feel sick, avoid gathering around other people.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews say one person died in the fire, and another was able to escape.
Coroner releases name of victim in deadly Bourbon County house fire
Kristin Stevens, 27, is recovering after being on a ventilator since August
27-year-old Corbin woman recovering after being in hospital with COVID since August
In July, Clay Goble, a 23-year-old from Ashland, died from a drug overdose.
Mother grieves son as DEA warns of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl
Salyersville City Hall
Salyersville city council member removed after slur
The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought a $10 Tree-Mendous Winnings Scratch-off...
Ky. woman wins $200K on first day of retirement after working on front lines of pandemic

Latest News

There are concerns about kids' COVID cases on the rise, vaccine inequity and the risk of...
COVID vaccinations for kids ramp up but other threats, including measles, loom
Vaccine clinics for young Fayette County students wrapped up Wednesday evening.
Fayette County Public Schools hosts vaccine clinic for students
Wednesday morning, Governor Andy Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman hosted a...
Booster shot clinic held in Kentucky Capitol rotunda
The Kentucky Children’s Hospital tells us the rising COVID-19 numbers are leading to more sick...
Ky. leaders pushing boosters, child vaccines as cases plateau