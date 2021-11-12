Lincoln Co. minister starts sock drive for Isaiah House, veterans

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - Jason Coulter plays music for the congregation at Green River Pentecostal, but it was when he was on a different keyboard where he learned of a disturbing statistic in his community.

“I was scrolling through Facebook, seeing the Isaiah House post,” said Coulter. He told WKYT he was well aware of the drug treatment facility where most who come in are at their lowest of lows.

“They talk about 65-70% of the people who come there, do not have a permanent address. They are homeless. They come with nothing,” said Coulter.

Nothing means no clothes and no socks. Suddenly, Coulter said an idea was formed for a ministry for their youth group.

“The response has been really good. Our church has been really supportive. They’ve just been dropping them in when they come.”

Boxes for men’s and women’s socks are at the church on Highway 698 near McKinney and at Fox and Friend Funeral Home in Stanford and Lake Cumberland Funeral Home in Somerset.

“This was just a way we felt we could get our kids involved and help them. Give them an opportunity to give back.”

The socks will be split up between the Isaiah House and the local DAR chapter for veterans.

“Just an opportunity for people to do something that’s not expensive, just a way to give back.”

A good way to give at the start of the holiday season.

