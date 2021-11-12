Advertisement

Lincoln Co. minister starts sock drive for Isaiah House, veterans

Boxes for men’s and women’s socks are at the church on Highway 698 near McKinney and at Fox and...
Boxes for men’s and women’s socks are at the church on Highway 698 near McKinney and at Fox and Friend Funeral Home in Stanford and Lake Cumberland Funeral Home in Somerset.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - Jason Coulter plays music for the congregation at Green River Pentecostal, but it was when he was on a different keyboard where he learned of a disturbing statistic in his community.

“I was scrolling through Facebook, seeing the Isaiah House post,” said Coulter. He told WKYT he was well aware of the drug treatment facility where most who come in are at their lowest of lows.

“They talk about 65-70% of the people who come there, do not have a permanent address. They are homeless. They come with nothing,” said Coulter.

Nothing means no clothes and no socks. Suddenly, Coulter said an idea was formed for a ministry for their youth group.

“The response has been really good. Our church has been really supportive. They’ve just been dropping them in when they come.”

Boxes for men’s and women’s socks are at the church on Highway 698 near McKinney and at Fox and Friend Funeral Home in Stanford and Lake Cumberland Funeral Home in Somerset.

“This was just a way we felt we could get our kids involved and help them. Give them an opportunity to give back.”

The socks will be split up between the Isaiah House and the local DAR chapter for veterans.

“Just an opportunity for people to do something that’s not expensive, just a way to give back.”

A good way to give at the start of the holiday season.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews say one person died in the fire, and another was able to escape.
Coroner releases name of victim in deadly Bourbon County house fire
The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought a $10 Tree-Mendous Winnings Scratch-off...
Ky. woman wins $200K on first day of retirement after working on front lines of pandemic
Lexington hit and run crash November 10
Police looking for three drivers involved in hit and run in Lexington
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
Rittenhouse: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’
Kristin Stevens, 27, is recovering after being on a ventilator since August
27-year-old Corbin woman recovering after being in hospital with COVID since August

Latest News

Bobby and Joslyn Stanfield own Super Shine Car Wash in Winchester. The Stanfield’s, and 43...
Kentucky couple raises money to fund grave markers for fallen heroes
The Veterans Day ceremony recognized the brave efforts of Private Robert Ballard and First...
NAACP honors veterans buried at Richmond ceremony
In July, Clay Goble, a 23-year-old from Ashland, died from a drug overdose.
Mother grieves son as DEA warns of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl
It’s out with the old, we’re talking 1990s old, and in with the new - a brand new HVAC unit,...
HVAC unit donated to Ky. veteran who lived for two years without heating and air