Man facing manslaughter charge after woman dies from drug overdose

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing a manslaughter charge after police say he sold drugs to a woman which resulted in her death from an overdose.

According to Richmond Police, on August 11, officers responded to a home on South Killarney in reference to a dead female.

Investigators later determined the victim overdosed on Carfentanil. Detectives discovered the victim purchased what she believed to be pain pills, Percocet, and took one.

Police say the pills were later confirmed to be Carfentanil and not Percocet.

During the investigation, police say detectives recovered evidence that indicated 35-year-old Darius Motton was the person who sold the fake Percocet pills to the victim.

Police say Motton was charged Thursday with trafficking in a controlled substance and manslaughter. They say Motton was already in jail from a previous arrest in early October.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.