Advertisement

Prices on some types of meat have skyrocketed

You’ve probably noticed your grocery bill is higher than what it used to be. Inflation is...
You’ve probably noticed your grocery bill is higher than what it used to be. Inflation is impacting the cost of food. Will it also make your holiday meal cost more?(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - You’ve probably noticed your grocery bill is higher than what it used to be.

Inflation is impacting the cost of food. Will it also make your holiday meal cost more?

It is a busy time of the year for meat processors. Of course, with the holiday season upon us, there is more demand for turkey, ham and other types of meats.

The people at Summit Meats in Pulaski County tell us they have been able to keep prices stable for most of the holiday-type meats, such as turkey and ham. However, they say for other types of meat, the prices have skyrocketed, some of them going up 200% to 300%.

A lot of that is based on the market price.

“Now when it comes into rib eyes, t-bones, and briskets and things of that nature, we have to fluctuate because it makes sense. You have to follow the market, like in any business,” said Kyle Turpen.

Of course, the big question is when are prices are going to stabilize? No one seems to know.

However, many people believe once the pandemic comes to an end, at least that, what some people believe is an excuse for the higher prices, will start to stabilize as well.

We also checked with major retailers such as Walmart, Meijer and Kroger, and we were told that there are no major turkey shortages in central Kentucky with the price of most birds being one to two dollars per pound.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews say one person died in the fire, and another was able to escape.
Coroner releases name of victim in deadly Bourbon County house fire
In July, Clay Goble, a 23-year-old from Ashland, died from a drug overdose.
Mother grieves son as DEA warns of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl
Kristin Stevens, 27, is recovering after being on a ventilator since August
27-year-old Corbin woman recovering after being in hospital with COVID since August
Salyersville City Hall
Salyersville city council member removed after slur
Woman critically injured in crash.
Speed, wet roads played role in serious Jessamine Co. crash

Latest News

Darius Motton, 35.
Man facing manslaughter charge after woman dies from drug overdose
Saturday marks 20 years since Jessamine County deputies Captain Chuck Morgan and Deputy Billy...
Jessamine Co. Sheriff’s Office marks 20 years since deputies killed in the line of duty
Kentucky is seeing a plateau in COVID-19 cases, but doctors say that could change if more...
Ky. doctor warns COVID-19 cases could rise again if more people don’t get vaccinated
When it came to the status of the case itself, there was very little that changed inside...
Suspect in UK Hospital chaos will be allowed to say goodbye to ill mother