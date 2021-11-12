Advertisement

Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle Campaign

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign kicked off Friday afternoon.

The kick-off luncheon was held at the Central Bank Center in Downtown Lexington. Former U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft, along with her husband Joe, are serving as campaign co-chairs.

Salvation Army leaders say you can expect to see those bell ringers and kettles outside of stores the day after Thanksgiving.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser of the year.

“We’re looking to raise $250,000 for our Red Kettle Campaign,” said Major Bill Garrett, Salvation Army Central Kentucky. “Aside from our Christmas mail-in donations, we’re really hoping for $80,000 in online Kettles this year.”

Money collected helps fund various causes such as rent assistance, after-school programs and emergency disasters, just to name a few.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews say one person died in the fire, and another was able to escape.
Coroner releases name of victim in deadly Bourbon County house fire
In July, Clay Goble, a 23-year-old from Ashland, died from a drug overdose.
Mother grieves son as DEA warns of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl
Kristin Stevens, 27, is recovering after being on a ventilator since August
27-year-old Corbin woman recovering after being in hospital with COVID since August
Woman critically injured in crash.
Speed, wet roads played role in serious Jessamine Co. crash
Salyersville City Hall
Salyersville city council member removed after slur

Latest News

As people head about to celebrate the holiday season, they could be seeing fewer Santas.
You could be seeing fewer ‘Santas’ this holiday season
University policy requires weekly testing for those not vaccinated, but statistics released by...
UK puts 24 employees on unpaid leave for not following COVID-19 policy
As the temperatures continue to drop in Kentucky, many families are getting a visit from Asian...
Asian lady beetles invading Kentucky homes as temps drop
You’ve probably noticed your grocery bill is higher than what it used to be. Inflation is...
Prices on some types of meat have skyrocketed