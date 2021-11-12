Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle Campaign

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign kicked off Friday afternoon.

The kick-off luncheon was held at the Central Bank Center in Downtown Lexington. Former U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft, along with her husband Joe, are serving as campaign co-chairs.

Salvation Army leaders say you can expect to see those bell ringers and kettles outside of stores the day after Thanksgiving.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser of the year.

“We’re looking to raise $250,000 for our Red Kettle Campaign,” said Major Bill Garrett, Salvation Army Central Kentucky. “Aside from our Christmas mail-in donations, we’re really hoping for $80,000 in online Kettles this year.”

Money collected helps fund various causes such as rent assistance, after-school programs and emergency disasters, just to name a few.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.