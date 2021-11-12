Speed, wet roads played role in serious Jessamine Co. crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is in critical condition after crashing in Jessamine County.

It happened Friday morning on U.S. 27 near Catnip Hill Road.

Officials believe the woman was driving at a high rate of speed around a curve and crashed into a pole.

They say wet roads were also a factor.

The woman was the only person in the car. She was taken to UK Hospital.

As of 8:20 a.m. traffic was backed up in the north and southbound lanes on U.S. 27.

Crews are alternating letting people pass from each direction through one lane.

