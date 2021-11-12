Staff at Cawood Ledford Boys & Girls Club receive donation from local motorcycle club

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cawood Ledford Boys & Girls Club recently received a generous donation from a local club.

The Southern Brothers Motorcycle Club Harlan Chapter donated 200 dollars to the organization.

To give back to the community, the club often hosts events throughout the year to raise money and give back to the community.

“This donation to me and what the southern brothers wanted it to mean was just that the community of Harlan County and the clubs and organizations that are here are giving back to the community and trying to, trying to lift up the kids,” said son of the President of the motorcycle club and Sports Coordinator and Teacher Greg Edens.

Edens said the motorcycle club will host an upcoming clothing and toy drop-off drive.

Donations for the drive can be made the the motorcycle’s club Harlan Chapter at Slingin’ Ink Tattoo Parlor in Evarts.

For more information on the Boys & Girls club, you can call 606-573-0960.

