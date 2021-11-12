Advertisement

Students at Rowan County Senior High School leave messages for veterans

Rowan County Schools Honor Veterans
Rowan County Schools Honor Veterans(Jason Harris)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students at Rowan County Senior High School showed their gratitude on Thursday for our country’s veterans.

Jason Harris, a Social Studies teacher at the school, shared a picture of a poster board where students could express their appreciation.

Students got the chance to sign their names and leave a message for the veterans.

The poster is planned to be taken to the nearest VA location.

