Suspect in UK Hospital chaos will be allowed to say goodbye to ill mother

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of having live bombs in his car outside UK Hospital was back in court Friday morning.

Bryan Carroll appeared for a status hearing.

When it came to the status of the case itself, there was very little that changed inside Fayette Circuit Court Friday morning. However, all sides did agree that Carroll would be given the chance to see his ill mother one last time.

Bryan Carroll was in court this morning for a status hearing. He's charged with 7 counts including use of a weapon of mass destruction and possession of a firearm by a felon. He war arrested outside of UK Hospital back in March. I'll have more on what happened coming up on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/rywnRVT4ht — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) November 12, 2021

Carroll’s attorney asked Judge VanMeter to allow Carroll to visit his mother who is currently on life support at CHI Saint Joseph Health. The judge and the prosecutors consented to this, so long as it was limited time and Carroll was under guard by sheriff’s deputies during the trip.

Carroll was arrested back in March of this year after police say he arrived at UK Hospital wearing body armor and carrying two guns, with more guns and bombs in his car.

That day, Carroll was coming to UK Hospital to see his mother.

He was arrested, charged and a grand jury indicted him on seven charges including the use of a weapon of mass destruction and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Back in September, Carroll asked a judge to reduce his bond but that motion was denied. He is still in the Fayette County Detention Center and that bond is set at $155,000.

The judge has set the next hearing date in Fayette Circuit Court for January 28.

