UK puts 24 employees on unpaid leave for not following COVID-19 policy

University policy requires weekly testing for those not vaccinated, but statistics released by UK show not everyone is following the rules.(WAVE 3 News)
By Garrett Wymer
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK administrators are taking action against dozens of students and employees for violating the university’s coronavirus testing protocols.

University policy requires weekly testing for those not vaccinated, but statistics released by UK show not everyone is following the rules.

By far, most have complied with those requirements. However, a UK spokesperson tells us 146 students and 24 employees have not cooperated all semester long and they’re facing disciplinary action for it.

Those workers have been put on unpaid leave.

For those 146 students, we’re told they can’t register for spring classes or go to athletic or certain other campus events. Their access to buildings and meal plans are also being turned off.

More than 26,000 students and more than 20,000 employees are required to test weekly if they are not vaccinated. Data shows close to 90% are vaccinated.

In total, according to UK’s numbers, a little over 500 students and employees were out of compliance last week.

Officials say, so far, no students have been suspended, but those at the highest level of non-compliance are being threatened with suspension when the spring semester starts.

The numbers of non-compliant students and employees have dropped significantly since the end of September. At that point, our partners at the Herald-Leader report more than 3,000 were out of compliance.

