Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Winter feel continues for now

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While temperatures continue to trend below average, a bit of wintry weather could show up for the second half of the weekend.

Cold and breezy winds will continue through this evening and tonight, with mainly dry conditions. A few light sprinkles to isolated showers with flakes mixed in could show up late tonight and overnight but shouldn’t cause any problems. Temperatures will be dropping through the 30s this evening and tonight, with the wind making it feel even colder.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will begin in the upper-20s and lower-30s with frost around. Mostly cloudy skies will be with us throughout the day, with a mix of light isolated showers around. During the morning hours, some snow could be mixed into that rain, especially across central and northern parts of the state. This snow mix will show up again in the late evening and night, with a few areas picking up a very light dusting on elevated surfaces at best. Highs on Sunday are expected only to be around the mid-40s.

We’ll keep the start of this next workweek on the dry side through most of Wednesday. However, by late Wednesday and into Thursday, another cold front will sweep into our region with cold gusty showers. Highs ahead of the front will reach the mid-40s on Monday and then 50s and even 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Then as we head into the second half of the week, the cold front will drop temperatures back into the 40s.

