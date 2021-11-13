Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A cold weekend with the potential for flakes

Saturday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning y’all! It is a chilly start across the bluegrass with temps hovering near freezing. **Turning on my heated blanket as I type this**

Some saw some flakes early on this morning and we can’t rule out a stray flurry into the day. Most of us though will dry out, temps will slowly get near 40 degrees with west winds. Overnight, temps will drop back again to freezing levels and clouds will build back in.

By Sunday, we have to watch for our next clipper system. This will give us a chance to see a bit of a wintery mix. The temperatures and speed of the system will be the two major players for impacts. I do believe the best chance for those to see action will be in locations north of I-64. Temps again will be near 40 degrees for highs and winds will pick up a bit. The timing comes this will be late afternoon into the evening. I do think most of us will remain on the rainy side, but we will keep an eye outcome tomorrow. Overnight lows moving back into the 20s with wind chills for some in the teens. Monday and Tuesday we finally dry out with fair skies. Temps rebound back into the upper 50s by Tuesday. Wednesday will bring in our next system. This will keep temps well above average, and gusty winds will follow. Rain chances stay elevated into Friday while temps take a big tumble. Next weekend features chilly winds and fair skies.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend:)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman critically injured in crash.
Speed, wet roads played role in deadly Jessamine Co. crash
When it came to the status of the case itself, there was very little that changed inside...
Suspect in UK Hospital chaos will be allowed to say goodbye to ill mother
Crews from Kentucky Utilities are on the scene.
Crash blocks part of Nicholasville Road during morning rush
In July, Clay Goble, a 23-year-old from Ashland, died from a drug overdose.
Mother grieves son as DEA warns of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl
University policy requires weekly testing for those not vaccinated, but statistics released by...
UK puts 24 employees on unpaid leave for not following COVID-19 policy

Latest News

Franklin County survives and advances.
Franklin Co. rallies to beat Central 14-8
LCA stays perfect.
Lexington Christian routs Danville 61-13
Kentucky's Daimion Collins (4) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
No. 10 Kentucky routs Robert Morris 100-60 in home opener
Hundreds gathered at the Marriott Griffin Gate resort to enjoy tastings from 10 local chefs and...
‘Premier fundraising event’ in Ky. for March of Dimes supports health of moms and their babies