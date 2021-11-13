Ally Blake’s Forecast | A cold weekend with the potential for flakes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning y’all! It is a chilly start across the bluegrass with temps hovering near freezing. **Turning on my heated blanket as I type this**

Some saw some flakes early on this morning and we can’t rule out a stray flurry into the day. Most of us though will dry out, temps will slowly get near 40 degrees with west winds. Overnight, temps will drop back again to freezing levels and clouds will build back in.

By Sunday, we have to watch for our next clipper system. This will give us a chance to see a bit of a wintery mix. The temperatures and speed of the system will be the two major players for impacts. I do believe the best chance for those to see action will be in locations north of I-64. Temps again will be near 40 degrees for highs and winds will pick up a bit. The timing comes this will be late afternoon into the evening. I do think most of us will remain on the rainy side, but we will keep an eye outcome tomorrow. Overnight lows moving back into the 20s with wind chills for some in the teens. Monday and Tuesday we finally dry out with fair skies. Temps rebound back into the upper 50s by Tuesday. Wednesday will bring in our next system. This will keep temps well above average, and gusty winds will follow. Rain chances stay elevated into Friday while temps take a big tumble. Next weekend features chilly winds and fair skies.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend:)

