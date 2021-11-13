Advertisement

Boyle blasts Catholic, 47-13

Rebels advance to 4A region finals next week
Boyle Co.'s Justin Haddix coached his team to a 47-13 over Lexington Catholic on Friday.
Boyle Co.'s Justin Haddix coached his team to a 47-13 over Lexington Catholic on Friday.
By Steve Moss
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Boyle Co. looked the part of the defending 4A state champs with the 47-13 win on Friday over Lexington Catholic in the district finals.

Boyle quarterback Jagger Gillis scored three time and threw for another as the Rebels (11-3) won their ninth-straight over the Knights.

The Rebels scored just :56 into the game when Gillis found Sage Dawson on a 79-yard yard bomb, to put Boyle Co. up 7-0. The home team never looked back, leading 41-0 at the half.

Avery Bodner led the Rebels with 156 yards rushing. Bodner carried for a touchdown.

