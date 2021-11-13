Advertisement

EKU falls at Sam Houston, 42-28

Colonels face Jacksonville St. next Saturday
EKU dropped its second-straight game, losing Saturday at Sam Houston.
EKU dropped its second-straight game, losing Saturday at Sam Houston.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - Eric Schmid threw for 392 yards with three touchdowns, ran for a fourth and Sam Houston defeated Eastern Kentucky 42-28 to clinch an automatic qualifier into the upcoming FCS playoffs.

Sam Houston, the top-ranked team in the FCS, scored back-to-back touchdowns to end the first half with a 21-0 lead. Ramon Jefferson carried 15 times for 55 yards and touchdowns of 13 and 1 yards for Sam Houston.

Eastern Kentucky was led by Parker McKinney’s 338 yards passing with two touchdowns. Davion Ross had a 98-yard kickoff return through the middle for a touchdown.

