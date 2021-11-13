Advertisement

Elkhorn City attorney sentenced to more than three years in federal prison

Gavel and Jail
Gavel and Jail(AP)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - An attorney from Elkhorn City has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution after pleading guilty in July to charges of bank fraud and making false statements on tax returns.

56-year-old Timothy Belcher was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison on Tuesday, as well as ordered to pay $817,000 in restitution.

According to his plea agreement in court documents, Belcher was a licensed attorney in Pike County. He agreed to represent a client and her daughter in a wrongful death suit. When the lawsuit was settled in 2004, half the settlement was to go to the victim, while the other half was to be put in an escrow account to be distributed amongst the victim’s three children.

Belcher admitted that between July 2012 and December 2018, he transferred money from the escrow account to his law practice and used them on personal and business expenses. He also admitted in court documents that he knowingly failed to report the money he embezzled from the account on his taxes.

Under federal law, Belcher must serve at least 85% of his sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years after his release.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman critically injured in crash.
Speed, wet roads played role in deadly Jessamine Co. crash
When it came to the status of the case itself, there was very little that changed inside...
Suspect in UK Hospital chaos will be allowed to say goodbye to ill mother
Crews from Kentucky Utilities are on the scene.
Crash blocks part of Nicholasville Road during morning rush
University policy requires weekly testing for those not vaccinated, but statistics released by...
UK puts 24 employees on unpaid leave for not following COVID-19 policy
In July, Clay Goble, a 23-year-old from Ashland, died from a drug overdose.
Mother grieves son as DEA warns of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl

Latest News

Weekend Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A cold weekend with the potential for flakes
Franklin County survives and advances.
Franklin Co. rallies to beat Central 14-8
LCA stays perfect.
Lexington Christian routs Danville 61-13
Kentucky's Daimion Collins (4) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
No. 10 Kentucky routs Robert Morris 100-60 in home opener
Hundreds gathered at the Marriott Griffin Gate resort to enjoy tastings from 10 local chefs and...
‘Premier fundraising event’ in Ky. for March of Dimes supports health of moms and their babies