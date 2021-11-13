Advertisement

Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal court declined Friday to lift its stay on the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more workers.

The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay last Saturday of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.

Lawyers for the Justice and Labor departments filed a response Monday in which they said stopping the mandate from taking effect will only prolong the COVID-19 pandemic and would “cost dozens or even hundreds of lives per day.”

But the appeals court rejected that argument Friday. Judge Kurt D. Engelhardt wrote that the stay “is firmly in the public interest.”

“From economic uncertainty to workplace strife, the mere specter of the Mandate has contributed to untold economic upheaval in recent months,” Engelhardt wrote.

At least 27 states have filed legal challenges in at least six federal appeals courts after OSHA released its rules on Nov. 4. The federal government said in its court filings Monday that the cases should be consolidated and that one of the circuit courts where a legal challenge has been filed should be chosen at random on Nov. 16 to hear it.

Administration lawyers said there is no reason to keep the vaccine mandate on hold while the court where the cases ultimately land remains undetermined.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews say one person died in the fire, and another was able to escape.
Coroner releases name of victim in deadly Bourbon County house fire
In July, Clay Goble, a 23-year-old from Ashland, died from a drug overdose.
Mother grieves son as DEA warns of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl
Woman critically injured in crash.
Speed, wet roads played role in deadly Jessamine Co. crash
Kristin Stevens, 27, is recovering after being on a ventilator since August
27-year-old Corbin woman recovering after being in hospital with COVID since August
Salyersville City Hall
Salyersville city council member removed after slur

Latest News

Kentucky's Daimion Collins (4) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
No. 10 Kentucky routs Robert Morris 100-60 in home opener
Hundreds gathered at the Marriott Griffin Gate resort to enjoy tastings from 10 local chefs and...
“Premier fundraising event” in Kentucky for March of Dimes supports health of moms and their babies
Boyle Co.'s Justin Haddix coached his team to a 47-13 over Lexington Catholic on Friday.
Boyle blasts Catholic, 47-13
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, 5-year-old girl from Ohio found safe