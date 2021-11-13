Georgetown wins on Senior Day, drops Cumberland, 28-10

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown won its fourth-straight, defeating Cumberland on Saturday, 28-10.

The Tigers trailed at halftime, 10-7, but broke the game open when Jalen Lumpkin scored on a 16-yard run to make it 14-10. Lumpkin carried nine time for 98 yards.

Georgetown held Cumberland scoreless in the second half.

The Tigers, ranked in the top 20 entering this weekend, now must wait until the NAIA releases the 16-team tournament field before knowing if they will advance to the postseason.

