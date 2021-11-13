Advertisement

Georgetown wins on Senior Day, drops Cumberland, 28-10

Tigers now 8-2 (5-2)
Georgetown College coach Bill Cronin helps celebrate Senior Day with offensive lineman Houston Hamilton.(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown won its fourth-straight, defeating Cumberland on Saturday, 28-10.

The Tigers trailed at halftime, 10-7, but broke the game open when Jalen Lumpkin scored on a 16-yard run to make it 14-10. Lumpkin carried nine time for 98 yards.

Georgetown held Cumberland scoreless in the second half.

The Tigers, ranked in the top 20 entering this weekend, now must wait until the NAIA releases the 16-team tournament field before knowing if they will advance to the postseason.

