Kentucky Special Olympics State Flag Football tournament underway in Lexington

Seventeen teams from all over the state participated in the state title. The event had over 150 players and around 50 volunteers.(wkyt)
By Ally Blake
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Special Olympics State Flag Football Championship was held at Tate’s Creek High School Saturday.

Seventeen teams from all over the state participated in the state title. The event had over 150 players and around 50 volunteers.

“All of these teams have competed through three regional flag football tournaments that we had back in October,” said Hunter Brislin, director of sports and competition.

Kentucky Special Olympics offers 15 different sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

“Just in general seeing the athletes compete, for the athletes to be able to come out here and compete with their friends and family means a lot, and that’s why we do what we do,” said Brislin.

Even though it was a little chilly, it didn’t stop the players from having a good time.

"Well, we started off slow. The team that scored on us had a big lead, but I scored a touchdown, and my teammate over there in the one scored a touchdown for us to lead by two," said Timmy.

Timmy plays for the Louisville Storm, and he hopes his team can win the championship.

“I did it six times during regionals, and I did it several times during the two games, and I think this is my seventh or ninth touchdown… I lost count,” said Timmy.

The winning team will win the second state flag football title, but everyone is a winner for most players, families, and volunteers.

