Kentucky’s CJ Fredrick to undergo hamstring surgery, likely to miss this season

CJ Fredrick
CJ Fredrick(UK Athletics)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s basketball guard CJ Fredrick will undergo surgery this week to repair a left hamstring injury and is likely to miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Fredrick, who transferred from Iowa following the 2020-21 year, entered this season as the nation’s leading returner in career 3-point field-goal percentage (46.6%) with a minimum of 150 attempts.

“This news hurts so much because I love this team and we have a great group of guys,” Fredrick said. “I have the best teammates, coaches, medical staff, friends and family that will get me back where I need to be. We have a very special team this season and I will do whatever I can to support the team. I am looking forward to working hard and being the player I want to be for next season. I appreciate all the support of Big Blue Nation during this difficult time. My journey looks a little different, but I will be back.”

Fredrick, 2018 Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year, made 83 3-pointers in two seasons at Iowa.

