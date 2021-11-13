Advertisement

Madison Central blasts Bryan Station 41-18

The Indians ran for 300 yards in the win
By Brian Milam
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison Central ambushed Bryan Station racing to a 21-0 first quarter lead and knocked off the Defenders 41-18 to claim a district title.

The Indians opened the scoring with a 36-yard TD pass from Hagan Harrison to Jayden West less than two minutes into the game.

Central then got a 8-yard rushing score from Brady Hensley followed by a 40-yard passing strike from Harrison making it 21-0.

JMarious Lindsay caught a TD pass with 8:46 in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 21-7, but the Defenders got no closer as the Indians rung up 300 yards on the ground.

Madison Central (9-3) got 167 rushing yards from Hensley and 113 from Harrison.  Bryan Station ends the season 10-2 after winning ten in a row.

