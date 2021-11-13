Police: Man arrested after vehicle theft in Leslie County

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested after stealing an ATV in Leslie County on Friday.

A hunter parked his 2020 Polaris RZR in the Leeco Road area to hunt.

While hunting, he heard his Polaris RZR start and drive off.

A deputy with the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the stolen vehicle.

Coy Ryan Howard was arrested and taken to the Leslie County Detention Center.

Howard is charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking.

