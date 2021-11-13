“Premier fundraising event” in Kentucky for March of Dimes supports health of moms and their babies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - March of Dimes held its Signature Chefs Auction at the Marriott Griffin Gate Resort Friday night. Hundreds gathered to enjoy tastings from 10 local chefs and raise funds for the organization, whose mission is to improve the health of moms and babies.

“My husband and I became pregnant in 2015 and subsequently lost our son Samuel Walter in February of that year due to premature birth,” said Brown.

Ashley Brown is the chairperson of the auction. Brown said the loss of a child and a successful birth, which followed a year later, led her to get involved in supporting the health of other moms and their babies. Brown noted that March of Dimes was instrumental in the successful birth of her child in 2016.

“The medical interventions: surgeries, bed rests, numerous medications,” Brown said. “All of those were researched and funded by March of Dimes so we felt like we really needed to give back.”

Brown said this event is very important for March of Dimes to be able to continue its research.

“This event, in particular, the signature chefs auction, is the premier fundraising event for the March of Dimes across Kentucky,” Brown said

Brown added that it’s especially significant this year since gatherings like this auction couldn’t occur a year ago.

“Nobody took a backseat last year even though everyone was from home and we had events from home,” said Brown. “But this year is just really special to us for that reason, that we’re all able to be back together safely.”

Masks were required for guests when they weren’t eating or drinking. But Brown says it’s about both getting the community back together and supporting the group’s mission.

“Which is to make sure that we can fund research for healthy moms and babies,” Brown said.

Brown said that the organization set a fundraising goal of $165,000 for the night. She hopes they will get that amount and then some.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.