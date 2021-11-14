Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | More changes ahead this week

Warmer temperatures return on Tuesday and Wednesday; however, another cold front won't be far...
By Adam Burniston
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After flurries flew across parts of the state early Sunday, drier weather will return with a warm-up into the middle of the week, but more changes will move in by Thursday.

Cold and breezy conditions will continue through this evening and into tonight across the Commonwealth. A few more isolated light showers will still be possible this evening across central, northern, and eastern parts of the state, with a few flakes mixed in as well as temperatures drop. However, drier conditions will be with us through the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall through the 40s and 30s this evening and tonight before some 20s show up overnight.

By Monday morning, temperatures will begin in the 20s and lower-30s. A big of frost may show up for some, but winds will keep that threat down in most areas. Either way, it will be another chilly day with below-average temperatures as winds shift from the northwest to more out of the west. Highs by the afternoon are expected to only reach into the mid-40s with wind gusts of 20+mph possible at times.

We’ll keep our dry pattern going through most of Wednesday before another front sweep through during the overnight and into Thursday. This next front will bring another cool down to the forecast and gusty showers. Before that cold front arrives, highs will be around 60 Tuesday and near 70 on Wednesday; however, by Thursday and into the end of the week, highs will fall back into the 40s.

