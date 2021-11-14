Ally Blake’s Forecast | Late day chance for mix before cold air follows

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning y’all! It is a chilly one out there with some flurries for some!

There is a better chance later in the day for some winter mix as well. Nothing should really stick, most surfaces are too warm, but some elevated surfaces may try. Temps throughout the day will start in the 30s and get close to the low 40s for highs. After this front moves through, temps will drop into the 20s overnight. The wind chill readings waking up on Monday will be in the low 20s and maybe some teens for some. Cold, to say the least, make sure you bundle up on your way to school or work.

The good news is we stay dry with temps in the mid-40s on Monday and surge into the upper 50s by Tuesday. The upper 50s are seasonable for this time of year. The winds will pick up ahead of our next system, and it will be gusty, especially by Wednesday. Gusts mid-week could run in the 25-35 mph range. Wednesday could even make a run in the mid-60s. This will also carry in our next system, and give us the chance to see rain into Thursday. We dry out by the end of the week, and temps once again take a tumble into the 40s.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better start to the work week!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.