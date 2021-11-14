Advertisement

Byrd leads Morehead to thrilling win over Stetson, 36-35

Senior wide receiver catches four TDs, including game-winner
BJ Byrd helped Morehead St. come-from-behind on Saturday to defeat Stetson, 36-35.
By Steve Moss
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - BJ Byrd set four single-season or single-game records on Saturday in Morehead State’s thrilling 36-35 win over Stetson.

Byrd, a senior, caught 12 passes for 223 yards, including four touchdowns, a school record. His game-winning touchdown catch came with :20 remaining to lift the Eagles (6-4) to its second-consecutive winning season.

Byrd also set the school’s single-season yardage (1,214), catches (85) and TDs (13) records on Saturday.

