Byrd leads Morehead to thrilling win over Stetson, 36-35

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - BJ Byrd set four single-season or single-game records on Saturday in Morehead State’s thrilling 36-35 win over Stetson.

Byrd, a senior, caught 12 passes for 223 yards, including four touchdowns, a school record. His game-winning touchdown catch came with :20 remaining to lift the Eagles (6-4) to its second-consecutive winning season.

Byrd also set the school’s single-season yardage (1,214), catches (85) and TDs (13) records on Saturday.

