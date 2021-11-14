Caught on camera: Good Samaritan saves pets, home from fire

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KSBW) - A California family is crediting a jogger for saving their pets and home from a fire that started while they were out of town.

When the Polito family installed a Ring doorbell camera, little did they know that a total stranger would use it to save their home and precious pets. The family from Scotts Valley, California, was out of town when a man ran up to their house and rang the doorbell. They were able to connect through the Ring camera.

“Hello, do you see there’s smoke coming out of the top of your house?” said the man in video of the incident.

The family’s garage was on fire, and through the camera, Courtney Polito could hear smoke alarms going off. She gave the man the code to get inside to rescue their two dachshunds, a rabbit and a cat. He also called 911.

Because of the jogger’s actions, the fire was contained to the garage. There is smoke damage throughout the house, damaged cabinets and destroyed Christmas presents.

But Courtney Polito says if he hadn’t been there, they would have lost everything.

“The fire department said 10 more minutes and the house would have been gone,” she said.

What amazes the family the most is the stranger didn’t hesitate at all to go inside the house.

“It takes a special kind of person to go into a burning house to save animals,” Tony Polito said.

Before the Polito family could thank the good Samaritan, he took off. They would like to find him but understand he may be a humble hero.

“I just want to thank him so much and let him know how thankful we are. My kids, myself, my husband, we would be devastated if we lost our pets, let alone our home,” Courtney Polito said.

Copyright 2021 KSBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.