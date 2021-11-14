Advertisement

City of Corbin prepares for annual Christmas parade

Wood carving of Colonel Sanders outside the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission offices
Wood carving of Colonel Sanders outside the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission offices(Zak Hawke/WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin officials are preparing for their annual Christmas parade.

The festivities will take place on Main Street in Downtown Corbin.

It will feature several activities for the community at Nibroc Park before the parade begins.

This includes meeting Santa Claus, ice skating, crafts, and concessions.

Corbin Tourism Executive Director Maggy Monhollen said they want to kickstart the holiday season.

“We get people from all over the region that come in to enjoy the Christmas parade and we ensure that we schedule it at a date and time, that doesn’t conflict with other parades,” she said. “So, that people can enjoy everything the tri-county area has to offer.”

The parade takes place December 4th and begins at 7 p.m.

