Advertisement

Community ‘Kickin’ it for a Cause’ in Sneaker Ball Lex, for locally and minority-owned non-profit

Guests and organizers posing in their gowns and sneakers.
Guests and organizers posing in their gowns and sneakers.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - : A night to dress up in your finest suits, prettiest ball gowns and to step into your best sneakers.

“It’s basically black tie finery, meets sneaker culture, meets community giving,” said Event Chair Nyechi Oleka.

Nyechi Oleka organized ‘Sneaker Ball Lex: A KOTD Affair’ as a way to bring culturally diverse charity events to the city. In the sold-out gala setting, attendees were encouraged to bid in the silent auction and donate to the locally and minority-owned non-profit Strengthening Transformations, Inc. It advocates, mentors and educates women and girls through community partnerships.

“Since we’re a small non-profit, we need the monetary donations. This helps us reach out to the community through our mission,” said Brittany Campbell, the Founder of Strengthening Transformations, Inc.

Sneaker balls aren’t a new concept, but Saturday night’s event was the first for Lexington.

“I had an idea that I wanted to bring something different to Lexington to expand on some cultural events we really don’t have here. So I just wanted it to be something where we could pour back into the community but also have fun showing off our exclusive sneakers and dressing up,” said Oleka.

Which is exactly what they did, all while giving back to a good cause.

Sneaker Ball organizers said they hope this becomes an annual event.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman critically injured in crash.
Speed, wet roads played role in deadly Jessamine Co. crash
When it came to the status of the case itself, there was very little that changed inside...
Suspect in UK Hospital chaos will be allowed to say goodbye to ill mother
University policy requires weekly testing for those not vaccinated, but statistics released by...
UK puts 24 employees on unpaid leave for not following COVID-19 policy
Crews from Kentucky Utilities are on the scene.
Crash blocks part of Nicholasville Road during morning rush
As the temperatures continue to drop in Kentucky, many families are getting a visit from Asian...
Asian lady beetles invading Kentucky homes as temps drop

Latest News

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) scores a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the...
UK snaps 3-game skid, defeats Vandy 34-17
BJ Byrd helped Morehead St. come-from-behind on Saturday to defeat Stetson, 36-35.
Byrd leads Morehead to thrilling win over Stetson, 36-35
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
The Kentucky Special Olympics State Flag Football Championship was held at Tate’s Creek High...
WATCH | Kentucky Special Olympics State Flag Football tournament underway in Lexington