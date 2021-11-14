Community ‘Kickin’ it for a Cause’ in Sneaker Ball Lex, for locally and minority-owned non-profit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - : A night to dress up in your finest suits, prettiest ball gowns and to step into your best sneakers.

“It’s basically black tie finery, meets sneaker culture, meets community giving,” said Event Chair Nyechi Oleka.

Nyechi Oleka organized ‘Sneaker Ball Lex: A KOTD Affair’ as a way to bring culturally diverse charity events to the city. In the sold-out gala setting, attendees were encouraged to bid in the silent auction and donate to the locally and minority-owned non-profit Strengthening Transformations, Inc. It advocates, mentors and educates women and girls through community partnerships.

“Since we’re a small non-profit, we need the monetary donations. This helps us reach out to the community through our mission,” said Brittany Campbell, the Founder of Strengthening Transformations, Inc.

Sneaker balls aren’t a new concept, but Saturday night’s event was the first for Lexington.

“I had an idea that I wanted to bring something different to Lexington to expand on some cultural events we really don’t have here. So I just wanted it to be something where we could pour back into the community but also have fun showing off our exclusive sneakers and dressing up,” said Oleka.

Which is exactly what they did, all while giving back to a good cause.

Sneaker Ball organizers said they hope this becomes an annual event.

