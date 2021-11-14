Advertisement

COVID victims honored as state surpasses 10,000 virus-related deaths

If you drive by the Kentucky State Capitol, you’ll see thousands of American flags representing...
If you drive by the Kentucky State Capitol, you’ll see thousands of American flags representing COVID-19 victims. They're being taken down this week, and families of the victims are able to pick up a flag to remember their loved ones.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - State leaders, religious leaders, health care workers, and others gathered at the capitol rotunda on Sunday afternoon for a memorial ceremony to honor the more than 10,000 Kentuckians who have died of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

“The number of Kentuckians lost to COVID is approaching the total number of our people we lost in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War combined,” said Gov. Beshear. “Right now, more than 10,000 of our neighbors are gone, and their loved ones are hurting, missing them, preparing for their first or second Thanksgiving with an empty seat at the table.

“Our war against COVID is different in many ways from the wars fought by our brave soldiers,” he continued. “But to achieve our ultimate victory, we must have the same urgency, unity, and dedication to one another.”

A Morehead doctor also spoke at the ceremony, as did Jacqueline Woodward, who lost her husband of 45 years, Gary, to the virus. She said the heartache, pain, and grief are beyond words.

“Today is a bittersweet day as we come together to honor the memory of all of those who lost their loved one to COVID-19. Ten thousand. How overwhelming a number and how devastating a time it has been for so many,” Woodward said. “I am here today not only for my family and me but also for all the families that have lost loved ones across the state of Kentucky. Those loved ones and I will forever have a bond that will connect us as we move on the new journey of life together – remembering the loved ones that meant so much to us and gave so much to Kentucky.”

At the ceremony, Gov. Beshear also announced that Amanda Matthews, an artist, and CEO of a Lexington-based company, has been commissioned to create the permanent Team Kentucky COVID-19 memorial, located on the capitol grounds.

As the battle against COVID-19 continues, Gov. Beshear this week again encouraged those eligible to get booster shots to increase immunity.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one was hurt in the fire.
Lexington home damaged in fire
As the temperatures continue to drop in Kentucky, many families are getting a visit from Asian...
Asian lady beetles invading Kentucky homes as temps drop
University policy requires weekly testing for those not vaccinated, but statistics released by...
UK puts 24 employees on unpaid leave for not following COVID-19 policy
Darius Motton, 35.
Man facing manslaughter charge after woman dies from drug overdose
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Lexington.
Police investigating Lexington shooting

Latest News

Warmer temperatures return on Tuesday and Wednesday; however, another cold front won't be far...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | More changes ahead this week
Catalpa Road in Lexington is know for their beautiful sights.
Lexington road dubbed ‘Most Instagram-able’ location for fall foliage
According to the Lancaster City Fire and Rescue Facebook page, the Garrard County Food Pantry...
Garrard County Food Pantry ‘total loss’ after fire
A 15 question quiz was created to spread awareness of what unsheltered homelessness looks like...
IQ quiz created to spread awareness on Lexington homelessness