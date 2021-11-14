Advertisement

Garrard County Food Pantry catches fire

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) - According to the Lancaster City Fire and Rescue Facebook page, the Garrard County Food Pantry caught fire Sunday morning.

“Our Community is suffering, We lost a very important place that so many depend on. Please keep Gregory Scott Cash and Angie Cash and all those in our community that depend on the pantry,” the post said.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

This story is developing. We’ll keep you updated.

