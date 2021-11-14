Garrard County Food Pantry catches fire

LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) - According to the Lancaster City Fire and Rescue Facebook page, the Garrard County Food Pantry caught fire Sunday morning.

“Our Community is suffering, We lost a very important place that so many depend on. Please keep Gregory Scott Cash and Angie Cash and all those in our community that depend on the pantry,” the post said.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

This story is developing. We’ll keep you updated.

