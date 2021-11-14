Advertisement

Lexington home damaged in fire

No one was hurt in the fire.
No one was hurt in the fire.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple was forced from their home Saturday afternoon after a fire.

Officials said it happened on Lyleton Way near Armstrong Mill Road.

It started in the fireplace and quickly spread into the wood of the couple’s home.

Everyone managed to make it out of the home safely.

Fire officials said as temperatures outside drop, this is a reminder to make sure you’re extra careful when using a fireplace.

“Anytime the weather changes, and it gets cooler, people start fires,” said Lexington Fire Department Major John Walters. “We recommend you have your chimney cleaned once a year, especially if you burn heavily. Creosote builds up. Always be aware.”

The first floor and part of the second floor of the home were damaged.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman critically injured in crash.
Speed, wet roads played role in deadly Jessamine Co. crash
When it came to the status of the case itself, there was very little that changed inside...
Suspect in UK Hospital chaos will be allowed to say goodbye to ill mother
University policy requires weekly testing for those not vaccinated, but statistics released by...
UK puts 24 employees on unpaid leave for not following COVID-19 policy
Crews from Kentucky Utilities are on the scene.
Crash blocks part of Nicholasville Road during morning rush
As the temperatures continue to drop in Kentucky, many families are getting a visit from Asian...
Asian lady beetles invading Kentucky homes as temps drop

Latest News

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) scores a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the...
UK snaps 3-game skid, defeats Vandy 34-17
Guests and organizers posing in their gowns and sneakers.
Community ‘Kickin’ it for a Cause’ in Sneaker Ball Lex, for locally and minority-owned non-profit
BJ Byrd helped Morehead St. come-from-behind on Saturday to defeat Stetson, 36-35.
Byrd leads Morehead to thrilling win over Stetson, 36-35
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast