Lexington home damaged in fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple was forced from their home Saturday afternoon after a fire.

Officials said it happened on Lyleton Way near Armstrong Mill Road.

It started in the fireplace and quickly spread into the wood of the couple’s home.

Everyone managed to make it out of the home safely.

Fire officials said as temperatures outside drop, this is a reminder to make sure you’re extra careful when using a fireplace.

“Anytime the weather changes, and it gets cooler, people start fires,” said Lexington Fire Department Major John Walters. “We recommend you have your chimney cleaned once a year, especially if you burn heavily. Creosote builds up. Always be aware.”

The first floor and part of the second floor of the home were damaged.

