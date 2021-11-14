Police investigating Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Lexington.

Officers responded to a shooting call on Sutton Place around 10:00 p.m. They said after that, a man showed up at UK Hospital with a gun shot wound.

That man is expected to be okay.

A vehicle police believe is connected to the shooting was found crashed on a nearby street and has been taken in for evidence.

At this time, police say they do not have any suspects.

