Police investigating Lexington shooting

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Lexington.

Officers responded to a shooting call on Sutton Place around 10:00 p.m. They said after that, a man showed up at UK Hospital with a gun shot wound.

That man is expected to be okay.

A vehicle police believe is connected to the shooting was found crashed on a nearby street and has been taken in for evidence.

At this time, police say they do not have any suspects.

