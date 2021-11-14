Police officer accused of aggressive stalking of ex in Fla., using security system to spy on her

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WPBF) - Palm Beach Gardens police officer Bryan Broehm, who was arrested on Wednesday, is accused of relentlessly stalking a woman he used to date, a police report stated.

“It takes a toll on a person emotionally and mentally, so it’s very, very disturbing,” said Lt. Fred Jones of Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim said she’s too shaken to do an interview but that every word in the police report is true.

“One of the most disturbing things that was said was that, ‘If you ever leave me, I will hunt you down and kill you,’” Jones said.

The victim said she’s known Broehm for more than 20 years, but the two didn’t start dating until this past June.

She trusted him. She has medical issues and gave him access to her home security system for emergencies only.

She said he used it to constantly spy on her and watch her through the cameras throughout the day.

“The suspect would question her about people he saw in her home and packages she received,” the report said.

Detectives said they later searched Broehm’s iCloud and found photos and videos of the inside of the victim’s home.

The victim said she broke up with Broehm after only a month, but he still constantly harassed her through text and email.

“The victim would advise him of her wishes for no contact and block the phone number, in which case he would attempt again from another ‘burner’ number,” the police report said.

The report said Broehm did the same thing on social media. Every time the victim blocked him, he’d create another account and contact her again.

The report said this victim was not his first. “A behavior pattern exists covering many years with various women that he has dated,” the report said.

