UK snaps 3-game skid, defeats Vandy 34-17

Cats finish 2nd in the SEC East
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) scores a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the...
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) scores a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - Chris Rodriguez rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown and Will Levis threw for two more on Saturday, leading Kentucky to a 34-17 win at Vanderbilt.

Rodriguez now has rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season. It’s the sixth time this season Rodriguez has rushed for more than 100 yards and the 12th time in his career.

With the win, UK finishes with a 5-3 league record and second in the SEC East.

Levis completed 14-of-22 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw an interception in the first half.

Wan’dale Robinson finished with five catches for 76 yards, including the game’s first touchdown, a six-yard pass from Levis.

JuTahn McClain rushed 10 times for 69 yards. Izayah Cummings caught two passes for 27 yards, including a 22-yard scoring play in the second quarter.

Kentucky (7-3, 5-3) hosts New Mexico State next Saturday. Kickoff is at noon.

