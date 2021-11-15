Advertisement

Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ case

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of...
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was found liable Monday for damages in lawsuits brought by parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting over Jones’ claims that the massacre was a hoax.

Judge Barbara Bellis took the rare step of defaulting Jones in the defamation lawsuits for his and his companies’ “failure to produce critical material information that the plaintiffs needed to prove their claims.” The default means the judge found in favor of the parents and will hold a hearing on how much damages he should pay.

Lawyers for the parents claimed Jones and his companies, including Infowars and Free Speech Systems, violated court rules by failing to turn over documents to them, including internal company documents showing how, and if, Jones and Infowars profited from talking about the school shooting and other mass shootings.

“Their pattern of defying and ignoring court orders to produce responsive information is well established,” lawyers for the family wrote in a court brief in July.

Jones’ lawyers have denied violating court rules on document disclosure and have asked that Bellis be removed from the case, alleging she has not been impartial.

A Texas judge recently issued similar rulings against Jones in three defamation lawsuits brought by Sandy Hook families in that state, finding Jones liable for damages after defaulting him and his companies for not turning over documents. Hearings on damages also were ordered.

The 2012 school shooting in Newtown killed 20 first-graders and six educators. Jones has since said that he does not believe the massacre was a hoax.

Families of some of the school shooting victims sued Jones, Infowars and others in courts in Texas and Connecticut over the hoax conspiracy, saying they have been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Smalling of Lancaster is charged with second degree arson in the fire at the Garrard...
Woman charged in Garrard County Food Pantry fire
Catalpa Road in Lexington is know for their beautiful sights.
Lexington road dubbed ‘Most Instagram-able’ location for fall foliage
No one was hurt in the fire.
Lexington home damaged in fire
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Lexington.
Police investigating Lexington shooting
Guests and organizers posing in their gowns and sneakers.
Community ‘Kickin’ it for a Cause’ in Sneaker Ball Lex, for locally and minority-owned non-profit

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Closing arguments begin at murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
FILE - Wolf Ramerez of Houston, Texas, center, joins others with the Carrizo Comecrudo Tribe of...
Biden moves to protect Native American sacred site, boost safety
An investment group is purchasing the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., according...
Reports: Trump selling DC hotel to investment firm for $375 million
If you find that you have an extra coat or two in your closet, the Fayette County Sheriff’s...
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office begins annual coat drive