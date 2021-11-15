Big Blue Crush 2021 blood drive kicks off

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 34th annual Big Blue Crush kicks off on Monday.

It’s a blood drive battle between UK and Tenessee fans with the goal of boosting blood supply during the holidays. Fans will roll up their sleeves for friendly competition, but also to save lives.

In Lexington, donors can donate at either the Beaumont or Andover donor centers daily from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.:

Mobile drives will be underway on UK’s campus throughout the week as well.

Donors across the Commonwealth can donate at KBC donor centers or mobile drives until Friday. Click here for more information and a complete list of locations.

Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in general good health. Donors must also show a photo I.D. with first and last name, like a state-issued driver’s license.

Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

