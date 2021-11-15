Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Big Temp Swings Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re coming off a weekend that featured colder than normal temps and a few flakes and this may be a sign of things to come. The overall pattern is threatening to grow even colder as we head closer to Thanksgiving and that could up the ante for some additional winter weather.

Speaking of winter weather, we have the winter feel out there today. Our Monday started with wind chills in the upper teens to low 20s with a few flurries or a stray snow shower flying across some areas of the north and east.

Milder winds get set to blow in from the southwest starting early Tuesday and the leading edge of this may produce a touch of light rain and light snow tonight across the north.

Temps really spike behind this and will be rather mild for Tuesday and Wednesday as that southwest wind kicks in ahead of our next system. That arrives Thursday in the form of a cold front and it’s likely to bring rain, gusty winds and a temp drop. There’s a small chance for a few flakes to show up on the back edge of this.

That system is also a big wind maker and gusts of 30mph-40mph may show up once again. Temps behind that are cold and may not get above the upper 30s and low 40s for highs on Friday.

The longer range pattern from this weekend through Thanksgiving week is threatening to take our temps even colder than normal as there’s the potential for arctic air to get involved.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.