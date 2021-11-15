Advertisement

Donations help feed those in need after devastating fire at Ky. food pantry

The fire destroyed a lot of food about to be distributed to Garrard County residents, including...
The fire destroyed a lot of food about to be distributed to Garrard County residents, including 300 to 400 hundred senior citizens Monday, but others are pitching in to help out.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) - One day after a central Kentucky food bank was devastated by a fire, help has arrived.

The fire destroyed a lot of food about to be distributed to Garrard County residents, including 300 to 400 hundred senior citizens Monday, but others are pitching in to help out.

The third Monday of the month is always a day to help hundreds of senior citizens in this community, people who depend on this food to get by.

However, that help could have been in question after a fire swept through the building in Lancaster. Police say it was intentionally set and 60-year-old Debra Smalling has been arrested and is facing arson charges.

Debra Smalling of Lancaster is charged with second degree arson in the fire at the Garrard...
Debra Smalling of Lancaster is charged with second degree arson in the fire at the Garrard County Food Pantry.(WKYT)

When word got out of the fire, others rushed to help, including God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington who arrived Monday morning with a large truck of food. Seniors like Margie Causey feared the worst when she found out about the fire.

“What are people going to do? There are people who depend completely on it. They have a hard time,” Causey said.

It’s not just God’s Pantry, individuals are helping as well. We spoke to a woman who took off work just to volunteer and she also brought some bags and other supplies to put the food in.

The suspect was expected to appear in Garrard District Court Monday morning. She remains in the Jessamine County Detention Center.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Smalling of Lancaster is charged with second degree arson in the fire at the Garrard...
Woman charged in Garrard County Food Pantry fire
Catalpa Road in Lexington is know for their beautiful sights.
Lexington road dubbed ‘Most Instagram-able’ location for fall foliage
No one was hurt in the fire.
Lexington home damaged in fire
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Lexington.
Police investigating Lexington shooting
Guests and organizers posing in their gowns and sneakers.
Community ‘Kickin’ it for a Cause’ in Sneaker Ball Lex, for locally and minority-owned non-profit

Latest News

Officers arrested 36-year-old Michael Reid at the Georgetown Kohl’s on Saturday. Police say he...
‘Serial shoplifter’ accused of stealing $200K worth of items from Ky. stores
Ryan McConnaughey, 32.
Kentucky man arrested; accused of recording video chats with underage girls
"We went down to Knoxville and beat them on the field, now we want to beat them in the blood...
Big Blue Crush 2021 blood drive kicks off
Temperatures will climb over the next few days
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast