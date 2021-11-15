Fayette County Sheriff’s Office begins annual coat drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the weather turns colder, it’s time to break out those winter coats.

If you find that you have an extra coat or two in your closet, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to donate them as they kick off their annual Diana Ross Coat Drive.

“There’s an old saying that goes, ‘no one cares how much you know until they know how much you care,’” said Sheriff Kathy Witt. “This is a way that not only the sheriff’s office, not only these partners, but all of you as citizens can do to let others know that you really care about them.”

This is the 9th annual coat drive.

Sheriff Witt says it began after the winter of 2009-2010. She says that she remembered looking out along South Upper Street after a winter storm had knocked out power to their building.

“These people didn’t even have coats so we just started asking around with our staff and other community members if you have any extra coats we sure could use them then,” Sheriff Witt.

Years later, Sheriff Witt says that the program itself donated thousands upon thousands of coats to people in need throughout Fayette County and encourages anyone who can to donate.

To donate, you can bring your coat to Bluegrass Cleaners, Chase Cleaners, any of the five Republic Bank Branches in Lexington, or down to the sheriff’s office.

All of these coats will be cleaned and then given out to people in need of one this winter.

