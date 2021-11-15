Advertisement

Girl, 11, survives Mich. plane crash that killed 4 others

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER ISLAND, Mich. (AP) - The victims of a deadly plane crash on Michigan’s Beaver Island include a real estate agent and a couple who were planning to open a winery and vineyard there.

The plane crashed Saturday afternoon west of Mackinaw City, killing four of five people on board.

Lt. William Church of the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office has identified three of the deceased as Kate Leese and Adam Kendall of Beaver Island and Mike Perdue, a Gaylord real estate agent. He says Perdue’s 11-year-old daughter was injured in the crash.

Leese and Kendall had moved to Beaver Island to open a winery.

Authorities haven’t identified the pilot, who was also killed.

The plane that crashed was a Britten-Norman BN-2A, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. That type of plane is used to ferry people between the island and Charlevoix in the northern Lower Peninsula.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Smalling of Lancaster is charged with second degree arson in the fire at the Garrard...
Woman charged in Garrard County Food Pantry fire
No one was hurt in the fire.
Lexington home damaged in fire
Catalpa Road in Lexington is know for their beautiful sights.
Lexington road dubbed ‘Most Instagram-able’ location for fall foliage
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Lexington.
Police investigating Lexington shooting
Guests and organizers posing in their gowns and sneakers.
Community ‘Kickin’ it for a Cause’ in Sneaker Ball Lex, for locally and minority-owned non-profit

Latest News

The victims of a deadly plane crash include a real estate agent and a couple who were planning...
4 killed in small plane crash on Michigan island
Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio
A total of 254 officers have already left the police department or are expected to do so...
Phoenix officer resigns over radio after being asked to work extra shift
Paulie Velez (center), a 25-year-old homeless man, is accused of raping a 27-year-old woman in...
Homeless man accused of raping woman in Central Park