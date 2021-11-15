Advertisement

Holmes, No. 8 Indiana women beat No. 13 Kentucky 88-67

Rhyne Howard scored 23 points for Kentucky (2-1).
UK loses to Indiana.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Mackenzie Holmes scored a career-high 29 points and No. 8 Indiana pulled away from No. 13 Kentucky in the second half for an 88-67 victory.

Grace Berger, who had 19 points and nine rebounds, hit a half-court buzzer-beater that gave Indiana a 38-32 lead at halftime. After Kentucky cut the lead to 48-46 with 5:44 remaining in the third quarter, the Hoosiers went on a 7-0 run and never led by fewer than six points again.

Indiana improved to 2-0. Rhyne Howard scored 23 points for Kentucky, which is 2-1.

