Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A slow and brief climb before another blast of chilly air

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will stay down for Monday, but a brief warm-up will be here soon.

Other than a little breeze blowing into the region, we will stay on the calm side for Monday. We are talking about calm with a little shot of chilly air. Most will not get out of the mid-40s for highs today.

A midweek system will drive our temperatures back up the thermometer and make a nice run at 70 degrees. The same system will plow through Kentucky on Thursday. Expect showers with some gusty winds as it progresses through the area. On the other side of this cold front, our highs will fall all the way down to around 40.

