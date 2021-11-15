Advertisement

Kentucky man arrested; accused of recording video chats with underage girls

Ryan McConnaughey, 32.
Ryan McConnaughey, 32.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A Richmond man is facing charges related to child pornography.

According to an arrest citation, 32-year-old Ryan McConnaughey is accused of having ‘obscene footage’ on his laptop of underage girls ranging in age from 8 to 16.

The citation says McConnaughey would talk to the victims on the video chat website Omegle and try to get them to engage in sexual activities.

Police say it appears as if McConnaughey would end the video chats if the other person told him they were an adult.

McConnaughey is facing charges of possession of a matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12, distribution of obscene matter to minors/over 12 but under 18, distribution of obscene matter to minors under 12 and use of a minor under 16 in a sex performance.

He is being held in the Madison County Detention Center.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Smalling of Lancaster is charged with second degree arson in the fire at the Garrard...
Woman charged in Garrard County Food Pantry fire
Catalpa Road in Lexington is know for their beautiful sights.
Lexington road dubbed ‘Most Instagram-able’ location for fall foliage
No one was hurt in the fire.
Lexington home damaged in fire
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Lexington.
Police investigating Lexington shooting
Guests and organizers posing in their gowns and sneakers.
Community ‘Kickin’ it for a Cause’ in Sneaker Ball Lex, for locally and minority-owned non-profit

Latest News

"We went down to Knoxville and beat them on the field, now we want to beat them in the blood...
Big Blue Crush 2021 blood drive kicks off
Temperatures will climb over the next few days
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Another up and down push for temperatures
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A brief climb before another blast of chilly air
UK wins Conference USA.
No. 4 seed Kentucky wins Conference USA tournament title