Kentucky man arrested; accused of recording video chats with underage girls

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A Richmond man is facing charges related to child pornography.

According to an arrest citation, 32-year-old Ryan McConnaughey is accused of having ‘obscene footage’ on his laptop of underage girls ranging in age from 8 to 16.

The citation says McConnaughey would talk to the victims on the video chat website Omegle and try to get them to engage in sexual activities.

Police say it appears as if McConnaughey would end the video chats if the other person told him they were an adult.

McConnaughey is facing charges of possession of a matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12, distribution of obscene matter to minors/over 12 but under 18, distribution of obscene matter to minors under 12 and use of a minor under 16 in a sex performance.

He is being held in the Madison County Detention Center.

